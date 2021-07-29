BRATTLEBORO — Photographer Jade Doskow presents a hands-on photography workshop inspired by the work of Minor White on Aug. 28, at 4 p.m. at the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center.
Participants will tour the exhibit “Sequences: Ode to Minor White,” then move out into the field (weather permitting) to create photographs inspired by White’s vision. Doskow will illuminate the conceptual and technical approaches in several key photographs of White’s to inspire the day’s shoot.
This workshop is for adult photography enthusiasts, ages 18 and over, at an intermediate level. Participants are expected to bring their own cameras, and space is limited. Admission is $35 ($30 for museum members). Register at brattleboromuseum.org.
Doskow is a large-format architectural and landscape photographer and professor. She is the artist-in-residence at Freshkills Park in New York City. Her artistic practice is based on a longstanding passion for the complexities and nuance of transformations within public urban space. Her photographs of Freshkills, formerly New York City’s largest household garbage dump, were recently featured in The New York Times in a collaborative piece with the writer Robert Sullivan.
Doskow’s work has also been featured in Photograph, Architect, Newsweek Japan, The Independent, Smithsonian, Slate and NPR’s Picture Show, among other publications. She was showcased in the 2018 publication “50 Contemporary Women Artists” and is the subject of the new documentary “Jade Doskow: Photographer of Lost Utopias.” Doskow is on the photography faculty of the City University of New York and the International Center of Photography. She holds a Bachelor of Arts from New York University and a Master of Fine Arts in photography, video and related media from the School of Visual Arts.
“Sequences: Ode to Minor White” is a group exhibition, curated by Katherine Gass Stowe, of contemporary works of art that are evocative of the influential work of American photographer, writer and educator Minor White (1908–1976). The exhibit includes work by Andrea Belag, William Eric Brown, Niqui Carter and Kevin Larmon, along with a selection of vintage photographs by White on loan from the Bank of America Art Collection and a concurrent outdoor art installation in Walpole, N.H., by Jessica Judith Beckwith.
Born in Minneapolis, Minor White studied with the celebrated art historian and critic Meyer Schapiro at Columbia University. While working as a staff photographer at the Museum of Modern Art, he was inspired by Nancy Newhall’s 1946 exhibition of work by Edward Weston. White was co-founder and editor of the photography magazine Aperture. He was influenced by Group f/64, which included Stieglitz, Weston, Imogen Cunningham, and others. In the late 1940s, he taught at the California School of Fine Arts, where he befriended Weston and Ansel Adams. He went on to teach at the Rochester Institute of Technology, during which time he made some of his most enduring and famous images. Several of these are included in the Brattleboro exhibit.
In addition to the photography workshop, the museum will present “Minor White: Photographer, Teacher, Advocate,” an online talk by art historian Catherine Barth, Ph.D., on Thursday, Sept. 30, at 7 p.m.
Founded in 1972, the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center presents rotating exhibits of contemporary art, complemented by lectures, artist talks, film screenings, and other public programs. BMAC is open Wednesday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is on a “pay-as-you-wish” basis. The museum is in historic Union Station in downtown Brattleboro, at the intersection of Main Street and routes 119 and 142, and is wheelchair accessible. For more information, call 802-257-0124 or visit brattleboromuseum.org.
The museum is supported in part by the Vermont Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional support is provided by Allen Bros. Oil, Brattleboro Savings & Loan, C&S Wholesale Grocers, the Four Columns Inn, Sam’s Outdoor Outfitters and Whetstone Station Restaurant & Brewery.