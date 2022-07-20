I chose to make "Martin Eden" because Jack London has always interested me, for his vivid writing, social engagement, complex humanism and the textured emotions of his characters. I was also drawn to London’s own volatile life and his legendary status as America’s first “celebrity writer” whose work inspired Ernest Hemingway, Upton Sinclair, John Steinbeck, Jack Kerouac, Sinclair Lewis, Norman Mailer and Susan Sontag, among others.
"Martin Eden" tells the story of a poor and unschooled sailor (Eden), who unexpectedly meets Ruth Morse, a magnetic young woman of means and education. Their unconventional attraction upends both lives and propels timely themes of impossible love, pursuit of the American Dream, dogged individualism, and the quest for a comfortable place in an inconstant world.
I liked how London explores dynamics of social class and weaves the story around his own autobiography. London seemed to excavate his own conflicted struggles through Eden, whose idealistic pursuit of his single-minded goals, and his hard work to transform himself, ultimately leaves him emotionally stranded, unable to return to his roots or find sustenance in his “success.” Twenty years before it emerged as an articulated philosophy, London probed modern man’s existential dilemma.
Largely self-educated, Jack London teased out autobiographical elements in this story but maybe never dug quite deep enough to fully unearth the painful contradictions and demons that haunted him. Martin Eden remains an enigma and his mystery appeals to me. Still, London provided plenty for our own investigations and projections.
I say “our” investigation because I developed and produced this project in association with 35 students from a dozen colleges, including Wellesley, Mount Holyoke, Skidmore, Hamilton, Middlebury College and University of Vermont.
Mentored by 27 professionals, students played substantial roles in every aspect of production, from casting, script development and costume design to sound recording, location scouting and script supervising. They also built sets — including one for an early 20th-century laundry and another for a New England tenement duplex. Their fingerprints are everywhere in the film.
Born in 1876, the year of Little Big Horn, Custer’s Last Stand and Alexander Graham Bell’s patent for the telephone, Jack London’s life mirrored the turbulent times he inhabited, as America lurched forward from the Civil War, a rural frontier and the eradication of Indigenous resistance into a modern world shaped by growing industrialization; cultural modernism; race, class and gender inequality — and still more war, when the United States joined the devastating, contentious and controversial European conflict of World War I.
Jack London wrote 23 novels, three memoirs and hundreds of short stories and poems, but he died at the age of 40. Through his protagonist, Martin Eden, London reveals his own attraction to wealth and material comfort, his relentless struggle for recognition in the face of constant rejection, his political restlessness and discontent — and his ambivalence about wealth and success, once achieved.
I’d say we hewed fairly close to London’s narrative — though we couldn’t do everything he describes in his novel. We were also attracted to London’s photographs, taken on his worldwide sojourns, so we built several montages that bring to life what he saw and how he saw it. We liked London’s women characters and, through our dialogues, worked to develop them and add dimension.
In a 1984 interview with The Paris Review, James Baldwin talked about knowing when to stop writing a novel. The same is true for making a film.
“When you’ve finished a novel it means, ‘The train stops here,’" he said. “You have to get off here.’ You never get the book you wanted, you settle for the book you get.”
I often don’t really know a film I make — or fully its themes — until I’ve lived with it for a while and let it speak to me. And, yes, unanswered questions remain. But I look forward to getting to know Martin Eden a little better. After all, the final collaborators in this sprawling collaboration are audience members who interact with what appears on screen and share their own imagination of it.