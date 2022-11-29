PUTNEY — Next Stage Arts presents an evening with the Boston jazz chamber ensemble The Global Trio, featuring pianist Chase Morrin, cellist Naseem Alatrash, and percussionist George Lernis, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Next Stage Arts.
"Earlier this year, we hosted these musicians as part of the Berklee World Strings Ensemble," said Keith Marks, executive director of Next Stage Arts. "These three were the highlight of the show, and when we had the opportunity to bring them back, we jumped on it. They represent different cultural and faith traditions, blending elements of jazz, world music traditions and soulful expression — we couldn't be more proud to present this to our community."
The Global Trio features piano, cello, and percussion, breaking boundaries in jazz, classical, and folkloric traditions from the Middle East. Seeking new sounds of inclusion and global jazz, Morrin, Alatrash, and Lernis create dynamic, energetic, and surprising compositions in order to tell stories from around the world and to bring the world of improvisation and spontaneous musical communication to the stage.
Although longtime friends and collaborators, the trio officially formed in 2019. They have performed at many venues in Boston including the Berklee Performance Center, The Lilypad, and aVenue. They have collaborated with the World Strings Orchestra, conducted by Eugene Friesen, and have plans to collaborate with the community orchestra at Fitchburg University in 2023.
Next Stage is at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney. Tickets are $18 in advance and $22 at the door. Advance tickets are available at nextstagearts.org. For information, call 802-387-0102. Next Stage will provide a beer, wine and cocktail cash bar.