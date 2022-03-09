Greetings from Bennington Performing Arts Center — The Home of Oldcastle Theatre Company (BPAC). We’re at 331 Main St. in downtown Bennington. I am excited to be able to write a column about all of the great events we have coming up! We don’t want you to miss any of the fun happening at BPAC. Our mission is to make live performance affordable and accessible to everyone in the community.
This weekend we are hosting Vermont Symphony Orchestra’s Jukebox Quartet on Sunday. The program includes local youth musicians.
Then on Tuesday, March 15, join us for Story Night where you’ll hear stories told on the theme, “If you only knew…” by local storytellers.
On March 19, we celebrate Martin Luther King Jr., presented by the Greater Bennington Peace and Justice Council and Greater Bennington Interfaith Council. After having to postpone in January, we are excited to bring this free event to our space. It includes performances by two choirs from Progressive Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church.
At month’s end, Bennington Community Theater (BCT) presents “A Brand New Day — Broadway Songs of Hope” to welcome in the spring season. The musical revue runs March 31 to April 3.
Oldcastle Theatre Company begins its 50th Season of professional theater on June 17 with “Souvenir” by Stephen Temperley, directed by artistic director, Nathan Stith.
We’re kicking off spring with our inaugural Benefit Gala at the Mount Anthony Country Club on April 30. Tickets for this event are on sale now. This fundraiser benefits all of BPAC’s programming and keeps our doors open year-round with events for all ages, including the BPAC Youth Theater Project.
Come join the BPAC community. Tickets and information for all of the events mentioned here and in the future can be found on our website at bpacvt.org. We do require proof of vaccination and we ask that you wear a mask while in the building. Our facility is well-ventilated and comfortable, no matter the weather outside.