BENNINGTON — Greetings from Bennington Performing Arts Center — The Home of Oldcastle Theatre Company (BPAC)!
Thank you to everyone who made Oldcastle Theatre Company’s summer season one to remember. Our theater was filled with new and old friends on the stage, in the wings and in the seats! A round of applause to our sponsors, volunteers and donors who helped make this possible.
BPAC launches its fall season with a night of family fun and magic with Chris Lengyel’s “Faster Than The Eye Tour” on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. Chris’s show features intimate, close-up magic, mind-blowing mentalism, and daring yet comical escapes. He even gives you the chance to learn a magic trick of your own! Chris’s show is great for audiences of all ages and will have everyone forgetting about the real world. Chris has performed all over the east coast for names such as Las Vegas duo Penn and Teller, TruTV’s Impractical Jokers and the late WWE Legend, “The Bad Guy” Scott Hall. A meet-and-greet will be taking place after the show. Tickets are $20 general and $10 youth.
Opening Oct. 14, Bennington Community Theater (BCT) presents “Slideshow” — an evening of short plays, co-directed by Jennifer Jasper and HK Goldstein. Each short play centers on family in the spirit of BCT’s Berkie-nominated “Love travels fast.” The 13-member ensemble features familiar and new faces to BCT with new plays from both coasts. Get your tickets now, as these shows sell fast.
BCT began its new work series in August and will present a new work every month. Join us Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m. for a reading of “The Way Out” by Suzanne Wessler, directed by Janet Groom, donations at the door.
For some Halloween fun, “Whispering Bones” returns to BPAC, Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. with a new set of classic, creepy and comic stories. Dr. Betterov-Underhill and Friends present “Whispering Bones” performed by a talented group of actors and storytellers. This year’s mix of stories includes works created by masters at the art of the ghost story including Poe, Mary Wilkins Freeman and E.F. Benson, among others. Tickets are $15 general, $7 youth. This show sold out last year, so get your tickets now.
Come join the BPAC community! Tickets and information for all of the events mentioned here and in the future can be found on our website at bpacvt.org. Our facility is well-ventilated and comfortable no matter the weather outside. We do strongly recommend masks while in the theater space. Our COVID policy is subject to change.