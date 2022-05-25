BENNINGTON — Greetings from Bennington Performing Arts Center — the home of Oldcastle Theatre Company. Thank you to everyone who helped make our Fundraising Gala a huge success!
Summer is around the corner and things are heating up here. Before Oldcastle Theatre Company hits the boards with their 50th season of professional theater in Bennington, we have a few events to let you know about.
First, congratulations to Bennington Elementary School on their maiden production of “Seussical” under the direction of BPAC Youth Project’s Lauren Biasi. Thank you to The Bank of Bennington for sponsoring the mentoring program to ensure more theater at the school.
Enrollment for our Summer Shakespeare camp is still open and accepting students under the instruction of Elizabeth Albertson. Tuition is on a sliding scale, for youth ages 12 to 17. This is a collaboration with the Park-McCullough Historic Governor's Mansion.
Mount Anthony Union Middle School’s Drama Club will present a production of “Law & Order: Fairy Tale Unit” on our stage on this Friday, May 27 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $5 at the door.
Join us on the Thomson Family Stage for BBC’s Thursday Night Live! on June 23 at 5:30 p.m. for the best of story night. This edition will feature storytellers from around Vermont and is family-friendly. This marks Story Night’s summer hiatus and we will be back in September with new stories.
Look for new and old faces around town as artists arrive for Oldcastle’s 50th season. Visit our tent at Mayfest on Saturday, May 28, where you can enter raffles, spin a wheel, pick up a button and hear all about what’s happening on stage this summer. We will also be at the farmers market throughout the summer and the Pride Festival.
Oldcastle Theatre Company begins its 50th season of professional theater on June 17 with “Souvenir” by Stephen Temperley, directed by artistic director Nathan Stith. Thank you to all of our sponsors who help make this season possible.
Come join the BPAC community! Tickets and information for all of the events mentioned here and in the future can be found on our website at bpacvt.org. We do require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 and we require that you wear a mask while in the building until further notice. Our facility is well-ventilated and comfortable, no matter the weather outside.