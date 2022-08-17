JAMAICA — Jill & Chris will be performing for the last time this summer at West River Provisions in Jamaica from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. They return to New American Grill in Londonderry for a show from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday.
The West River Valley duo blends some originals with thoughtful covers of rock songs, ’90s hits and pop favorites. Jill Sachs brings soulful vocals and guitar playing, and Chris Mays picks melodies and solos on lead guitar. They previously performed as a trio known as Your Friends at multiple venues across Southern Vermont.
For more information and upcoming performance dates, visit facebook.com/jillsachsmusic and jillsachshealingarts.com.