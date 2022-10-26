BRATTLEBORO — Jill & Chris will play their last scheduled show for fall at Saxtons Distillery on Chickering Drive at 7 p.m. Friday.
Since the beginning of the year, the Southern Vermont duo has performed more than 30 times together. They plan to practice and rest up for the winter season.
Jill Sachs sings and plays guitar, banjolele, kazoobie kazobo and percussion. Chris Mays plays lead and rhythm guitar. Together, they take on rock, pop and blues songs, and several originals written by Sachs. For more information, visit jillsachshealingarts.com or facebook.com/jillsachsmusic.
Saxtons Distillery, at 55 Chickering Drive in Brattleboro, offers premium-quality spirits: Snowdrop Gin, Sapling Maple Rye, Sapling Maple Bourbon, Sapling Maple Liqueur and Perc Coffee Liqueur. For more information, visit saxtonsdistillery.com.