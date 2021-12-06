BRATTLEBORO — River Garden Marketplace will host Jill & Chris from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday.
The West River Valley duo blends a few originals with thoughtful covers of rock songs, '90s hits and pop favorites. Jill Sachs brings soulful vocals and guitar playing, with Chris Mays picks melodies and solos on lead guitar.
Sachs and Mays have performed as a duo throughout Southern Vermont and with a trio known as Your Friends. They have several shows lined up this winter at Magic Mountain, Mount Snow and One More Time in West Dover.