BRATTLEBORO — Jill & Chris will perform Tuesday as part of the Summer Arts in the Park programming.
The free, hour-long show starts at 7 p.m. at the Brattleboro Common. The program is put on by the Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department.
Jill & Chris, a soulful acoustic duo from the West River Valley, have a vibrant sound ranging from soft and smooth to hard charging rhythms. They match bluesy vocals and guitar licks, and are known to engage with the audience and summon a collective howl from time to time.