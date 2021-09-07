BRATTLEBORO — Joel "Veena" Eisenkramer's deep love for the classical music of north India has propelled him from his roots in Southern Vermont to living and performing all over India and the world.
He will bring this energy to the Stone Church in Brattleboro at 6 p.m. Sunday in a concert of Indian ragas on the 20-stringed Indian slide guitar, accompanied by tabla artist Mir Naqibul Islam. This is Eisenkramer's first local show in over two years.
All ages are welcome. The doors will open at 5 p.m. Audiences will be able to enjoy Indian snacks prepared by the Stone Church kitchen and shop a pop-up Indian handicrafts bazaar hosted by Vidhiism (Vidhi's Bollywood Jukebox). Tickets are $15 in advance from StoneChurchVT.com and $20 at the door.
Due to rising COVID case statistics, proof of vaccination or negative COVID test with 48 hours of the event are required for entry. Masks will be required inside the venue.
Eisenkramer began his study of the Indian slide guitar in 2007 while on a study-abroad trip in Delhi. He has since split his time between India and his hometown of Brattleboro, traveling for several months out of the year to deepen his repertoire and understanding of the art form.
Classical music in India is learned through the oral tradition of a teacher and student interacting directly, without notation. Eisenkramer is currently studying with one of the most renowned and respected musicians of the subcontinent, sarod maestro Pandit Alok Lahiri.
Eisenkramer has released seven albums plus several singles to date via his own record label, Root Cellar Sound.
Mir Naqibul Islam is a virtuosoic performer of the Indian percussion instrument who has carved a niche for himself in the New York music scene, becoming the most-sought-after accompanist for a wide range of musical styles: from Indian classical music, to jazz fusion and avant-garde dance. His work with the music collective Brooklyn Raga Massive has drawn praise from music critics and audiences all over. Originally from Dhaka, Bangladesh, Mir Islam began his musical training at a young age under tabla master Pandit Ashoke Paul and is a modern representation of the Farukhabad style of tabla playing.