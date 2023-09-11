BELLOWS FALLS — California singer-songwriter John Elliott has been compared to artists from Paul Simon to Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard, and called “the Andy Kaufman of folk music.”
His songs have been prominently heard on Grey’s Anatomy, One Tree Hill, and Californication. He’s been featured in PASTE Magazine and on NPR. Anaïs Mitchell invited him to play the role of Hades in a California tour of Hadestown. He’s been around long enough to have music industry people tell him that what mattered most was MySpace plays. Then it was getting 3,000 likes on the Facebook page. Then it was Spotify plays. He has performed in every state in the union except Hawaii.
Dylan Patrick Ward will open, folk misfit for these absurd times — equal parts compassionate and irreverent, his songs use catchy melodies and blunt, storytelling lyricism to weave tales of outcasts, loveable losers, and people on the brink. He’s drawn comparisons to the Mountain Goats, John Prine, and Randy Newman. A songwriter’s songwriter, he’s shared the stage with acts like Peter Mulvey, The End of America, Jeffery Lewis and Cloudbelly.
Tickets for the Sunday, Oct. 1, 3 p.m. matinee are $15 in advance through stage33live.com or $20 at the door. Limited seating; the event will be recorded and filmed. Stage 33 Live is at 33 Bridge St. in Bellows Falls.
More information on the artists can be found at thehereafterishere.com and dylanpatrickward.com.