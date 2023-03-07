BRATTLEBORO — Jonas Fricke, a popular artist from Brattleboro, died in Florida after suffering a medical event, according to several reports Tuesday morning.
Fricke, according to his website, jonasfrickeart.com, was a "radical musician," painter, screenprinter and more.
This is a developing story. Some members of the community have shared sentiments via email and social media.
Andrew Courtney, director of Foodworks, where Fricke volunteered, recalled that Fricke "made beautiful signage to help broadcast the availability of delivery service from Foodworks. Over the summer of 2022, Jonas often stopped by Foodworks to pick up food supplies for his fellow volunteers before heading to Northern Vermont to work on the construction of two cabins as a part of the Radical Imagination collective.
"Jonas always brought joy, curiosity, and positivity to Foodworks. He will be greatly missed. Our hearts sit with his loved ones during this time of loss."