BRATTLEBORO — There will be a "Jonas Memorial Festival" in honor of the late artist Jonas Fricke at Retreat Farm Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with live music at The Stone Church from 7 to midnight.
The event will feature an art exhibit, face painting, "Dr. Know It All," music, storytelling, mural painting, ritual, arts and crafts, a cardboard carnival and sacred circle dancing. There will also be "soft places to grieve."
There will be food trucks and a cash bar. Bring your own picnic blankets and camp chairs, photos and mementos for an altar and magic.
Dogs are discouraged but allowed in some areas. See the Retreat Farm dog policy. For general questions, contact luciablanchet@gmail.com. For information on camping off-site, contact wgussin@gmail.com.
The schedule will be:
Quaker-style meeting: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Opening ceremony: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Activities: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Stage performance: 2:30 to 4 p.m.
Closing ceremony: 4 to 4:30 p.m.
Live music at The Stone Church, 210 Main St., is from 7 to midnight. There is a door-suggested donation, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. Proceeds will benefit the Jonas Legacy Fund.
Fricke, according to his website, jonasfrickeart.com, was a “radical musician,” painter, screenprinter and more.
On April 16, hundreds of people paraded around Brattleboro in his honor. He died at age 42 in Florida after suffering a heart attack March 5.