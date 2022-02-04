BRATTLEBORO — Author Jonathan Evison will join the next online Literary Cocktail Hour at 5 p.m. Feb. 11.
In the July 1845 issue of the Democratic Review, an editorial urged “the fulfillment of our manifest destiny to overspread the continent allotted by Providence for the free development of our yearly multiplying millions.”
It’s believed to be the first time the expression “manifest destiny,” a staple of high school history papers for over a century, ever appeared in print. The phrase doesn’t show up as such in Evison’s epic seventh novel, "Small World," but its presence — and its role within American immigrants’ and Native Americans’ destinies, spread across three centuries— is woven into every page.
In "Small World," a train accident reveals the connections among a host of people across race, class, history and the country in this historical epic with a Dickensian flair.
But despite making the worlds-in-collision setup clear early, Evison has still crafted a suspenseful novel, as he shuttles between the train’s riders in 2019 and their forebears in the 1850s. In exploring the passengers’ lives and those of their ancestors more than a century before, "Small World" chronicles 170 years of American nation-building from numerous points of view across place and time. Though politics aren’t explicit in the novel, it’s plainly a response to an era that’s created dividing lines across the country.
Literary Cocktail Hours are free and open to the public. Registration is online at bit.ly/LitCocktail16.