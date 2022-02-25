BRATTLEBORO — A documentary on the global search for places to store nuclear waste will screen for free at 118 Elliot.
The Windham World Affairs Council will screen “Journey to the Safest Place on Earth,” a documentary by Edgar Hagen, at 3 p.m. Saturday at the gallery at 118 Elliot St.
At 5 p.m., following the 110-minute-film, participants in the Council's nuclear study group will share details on the Biden Administration’s plans for new and continued nuclear energy production and a new generation of nuclear weapons deployment. The group will open a discussion on how these plans impact the community and world.
The audience will be capped at a 30-person maximum, with masks required. To assure a space, people should register for the event at EventBrite website at eventbrite.com/e/journey-to-the-safest-place-on-earth-tickets-271316664447.
The film can also be watched online for $5 at the Vimeo streaming service, vimeo.com/ondemand/safestplace. The public can opt to watch the film ahead of time, then join the 5 p.m. in-person discussion at 118 Elliot, or join others to watch it on the big screen at 118 Elliot.