BRATTLEBORO — On Friday, at 5 p.m., the Brattleboro Literary Festival invites all to join us for a conversation with New York Times bestselling author Joyce Maynard on her new book, "The Bird Hotel."
The event is online and free. Register at bit.ly/LitCocktail32.
Over her 50-year career, New York Times bestselling author Joyce Maynard has published hundreds of essays as well as 20 books, both fiction and non-fiction, including the memoir "At Home in the World" and the novels "To Die For" and "Labor Day," both adapted for film.
Maynard’s newest novel, "The Bird Hotel," was published on May 2. In "The Bird Hotel," Irene, a talented artist who endured a childhood filled with heartbreak, finds herself in a small Central American village where she checks into a beautiful but decaying lakefront hotel called La Llorona at the base of a volcano.
"The Bird Hotel" tells the story of this young American who, after suffering tragedy, restores and runs La Llorona. Along the way, we meet a rich assortment of characters who live in the village or come to stay at the hotel. With a mystery at its center and filled with warmth, drama, romance, humor, pop culture, and a little magical realism, "The Bird Hotel" has all the hallmarks of a Joyce Maynard novel that have made her a leading voice of her generation.
Although the story Maynard brings to life on the page is rendered from her imagination, it’s one informed by the more than twenty years that she has spent a significant amount of time in a small indigenous Mayan village in Guatemala.