WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Critically acclaimed roots singer-songwriter Kathleen Edwards will perform a free concert at the Clark Art Institute at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Edwards, who returned to recording in 2020 following a six-year hiatus from the music business, will perform at the art museum’s Reflecting Pool. Local folk musician Wes Buckley will open the show with a short set of original songs.
The daughter of a Canadian diplomat, Edwards burst onto the alt-country scene in 2002 with “Failer,” which earned positive reviews and a performance slot on “The Late Show with David Letterman.” Her popularity and reputation for honest, sometimes vulnerable songwriting grew with her subsequent albums, “Back To Me” (2005), “Asking For Flowers” (2008) and “Voyageur” (2012), which cracked the Billboard Top 40 and rose to No. 2 in Canada.
Experiencing depression and problems with her voice while on tour, Edwards stepped away from music in 2014. She moved back to her hometown of Ottawa and opened a cafe called “Quitters.”
“In this case, the breakdown was my body’s way of telling me that I had been punishing myself, and that there was something I wasn’t dealing with,” she said of the experience of losing her singing voice in a 2020 interview in The New Yorker. “Once I moved back home, I kind of thought, ‘I don’t think I have this in me anymore.’ ”
Edwards returned to the stage in 2018 with a concert at Toronto’s Massey Hall, and released her fifth album, “Total Freedom,” in 2020. “If it sounds like the work of someone who had a lot of time to focus on the things that matter, that’s because it is,” Pitchfork reviewer Sam Sadomsky said of the album.
For more information, visit clarkart.edu or call 413-458-2303.