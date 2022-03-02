NEWFANE — Kay Curtis had too much times on her hands.
"It was COVID," the Brattleboro artist said. "I said after 50 years of making art, what I ought to do is start organizing my archives. You know, I'm 68, let's organize the archives."
As Curtis started chronologically, she saw themes and patterns continuing to show up. That's how she came up with her new exhibit, "Motifs: Again & Again, 50 Years K. Curtis," up for the month of March at the Crowell Gallery at the Moore Free Library in Newfane.
A reception for the exhibit is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free and the library is open 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, 1 to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.
Curtis began making her living at art when she was 17. Then at 48, she ran the Happy Hands child care program for 17 years.
Now, she's back at art on a full-time basis. She's part of Brattleboro-West Arts.
Lee Anne Parker, who sets up the shows in the Crowell Gallery, said the group of artists ran a show in the space before and Curtis approached her about a solo exhibit.
"This looks great," Parker told Curtis on Monday.
The gallery opened in 2000. Parker has been involved since 2016.
"It's been great," she said. "We've pretty much been full every month with the exception of, I think it was two months we were closed due to COVID."
Parked said the library has a whole collection of contemporary art by Southern Vermont artists. That includes a piece by Wolf Kahn and a chair made of pennies by Johnny Swing.
The Curtis exhibit is made up of block prints, pen and ink drawings, and gouache and India ink resist paintings. It starts with pieces containing an upside-down U followed by those with both an upside-down U and a right-side-up U, including boats, then come circles and symbols of balance such as seesaws and plates on sticks, boxes, cakes and dance.
Last in the exhibit is art with "people in a line with a flag."
"The whole idea here is marches, celebrations, demonstrations, any kind of group of people that are having a common purpose," Curtis said.
Curtis showed posters she was asked to create when the man who created the Lindy Hop dance came to her town in California. She also has art displayed from her original exhibit in 1995.
"I grew up in the West Indies so my color palettes are very bright and colorful," she said. "I think it's a function of where you grew up as a kid as to what colors attract you. If I sell a nice piece of artwork here I find out eventually someone is from California or down south. It comes forward."
When developing the exhibit, Curtis started to feel like she was coming up with a doctoral thesis or making an inquiry into whether she stayed with certain motifs over the years. She said she found so much evidence for that, the library gallery doesn't have enough room on the walls to show it all.
Original art by Curtis and photos of the work will be sold at the exhibit, which includes eight brand new pieces and several she sold to her parents in 1995 but has retrieved since their deaths last year. Her art also can be found at the Harmony Collective artist gallery in downtown Brattleboro.