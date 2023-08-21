WEST TOWNSHEND — Birch trees in autumn. European architecture. The moon illuminating the sky over a lake. A tree line with long shadows in golden light.
These are among the paintings of West Townshend artist Holly Gravell Bridges. Her impressionist style illuminates the way colors change in different light. The scenes could be of Vermont, Italy, or really anywhere.
"I like that soft, impressionism look a lot," said Bridges, 26. "I like to keep that traditional art style alive."
Using acrylics, she mixes her own colors to capture the way she experiences the world. She speaks enthusiastically about the natural magenta of a sunset and the "golden time" — the period of day just before the sun sets.
"Everything's orangey-looking and, warm and glowy at that time of the day," she said. "In the morning, though, it's different. The sun's at a certain angle and stuff, but it's more blue-looking in the morning; it doesn't have that light — that's why I get, like, obsessed with certain light like that."
On a recent day in her home, where she lives with her fiance, Sam Bridges, and their dog, Clover, she set out many works capturing a broad range of beautiful sights: scenes that span the seasons, trees in a sunset, fireworks over water, mountains, a beach, and lots of foliage. Often, her inspiration originates from photos, but, "five minutes in, I stop looking at the photo completely and I do my own thing."
Bridges has autism, which she believes has something to do with the way she experiences — and obsesses over — color.
"I think part of having Asperger's and autism can make you kind of more focused on and obsessed with trying to make an image from your mind and do the perfect amount of colors," she said.
"Also, you remember colors," her fiance, Sam, chimed in. "And then you kind of obsess about the color, and then you want to do a painting that looks a certain way, or you see something — "
"Yeah. And I just get, like really inspired. Like, I see a sunset, ocean sunset — it's like, 'oh my, God, I've got to do that.'"
She is entirely self-taught, having painted on and off since she was a teenager, growing up in rural New Jersey. She became inspired to take up painting seriously earlier this year, and is now selling her paintings online. More information is available on her Facebook page, "Art work of Holly Gravell Bridges," and also by emailing her: Holly1996gravell@icloud.com.