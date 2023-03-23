BRATTLEBORO — An exhibit at Brattleboro Museum & Art Center featuring the work of late pop artist Keith Haring has been extended.
Originally scheduled to close April 16, Haring's art will now be on display until June 11.
On March 30 at 7 p.m., Lichtenfeld leads an in-person tour of the exhibition. The tour will not be livestreamed, but a recording will be made available afterward. Admission to this event is free. Registration is optional. Walk-ins are welcome.
And on April 14 at 8 p.m., there will be a Radiant Baby Dance Party, sponsored by Vermont Hempicurean, Vermont Bud Barn and Vermont Grow Barn. DJ Matt Krefting will serve up '80s dance hits, and Whetstone Beer Co. will provide a cash bar. Creative '80s attire is encouraged. Tickets are $25 ($20 for BMAC members) in advance at brattleboromuseum.org, $30 at the door.
The museum is open Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is on a “pay-as-you-wish” basis. The museum, in historic Union Station in downtown Brattleboro at the intersection of Main Street and routes 119 and 142, is wheelchair accessible. For more information, call 802-257-0124 or visit brattleboromuseum.org.