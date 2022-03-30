BELLOWS FALLS — Kirsten Manville and Tim Foley will co-headline the Stage 33 Live listening room in Bellows Falls on Sunday, April 10, in a limited-seating 3 p.m. matinee.
The two will perform both separately and together. The performances will be recorded and filmed. $10 recommended donation; advance donations through stage33live.com double as chair reservations. Nobody will be turned away for lack of money.
The performers' preference is that the COVID-19 protocol will be the guidelines in effect in the community on show day. Currently the guidance is that masks are optional, although that may change without notice. Seating will be a minimum of 8 feet from the stage and set up in pods of two. If you wish to make a custom pod for your party, arrive early to do so.
Stage 33 Live is a casual and intimate industrial-rustic listening room in a former factory hosting local, regional and national performances and presentations of original material. No bar or kitchen, the stage is the mission. Coffee, soda, juice, water and weird snacks available by donation.