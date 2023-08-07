BELLOWS FALLS — Joseph Citro, who documents all sorts of weirdness in Vermont, will be in Bellows Falls on Aug. 18 to talk about the new presentation of his novel, "Lake Monsters," at Village Square Booksellers.
Downsized from his job and dumped by his girlfriend, Harrison Allen dreams of a fresh start. He relocates to a remote island in Lake Champlain where he sets out to prove that a mysterious creature, unknown to science, lurks in the waters surrounding his new home. What could possibly go wrong?
"Lake Monsters" is the story of a man searching for the Lake Champlain Monster and what he finds. This collector's edition contains the original novel's full unexpurgated text, plus over 60 pages of never-before-seen extras including illustrations by renowned artist Michael Zulli, an insightful new introduction by Gothic scholar Faye Ringel, a revealing in-depth interview by Vermont horror writer Daniel Mills, and lots of cryptozoological data, Lovecraftian lore, photographs, history, and fascinating new background essays.