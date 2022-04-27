ARLINGTON — A celebrated landscape artist Robert Moylan will present an exhibition of 21 new works at Canfield Gallery from May 7 through June 9. Moylan is a master of the lush medium of gouache, creating elegant and serene landscapes in a distinctive and highly personal color palette.
A resident of Waterford, N.Y., his subjects lie primarily in the rural villages surrounding the Battenkill River in Washington and Rensselaer counties of New York. In the tradition of the Hudson River School, luminous sunsets and dramatic skies ride above farm houses, barns, silos and fields that serve as reminders of the human existence within these natural settings.
There will be an artist reception May 7 from 3 to 5 p.m. Refreshments will be served and the public is encouraged to attend. All works in the exhibit are for sale, with a portion of the proceeds helping to fund programming at the Martha Canfield Library. The exhibit is open to the public during regular library hours: Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Updates can be found on the Facebook page, facebook.com/thecanfieldgallery. Moylan’s work can also be seen at robertmoylanart.com.
The Canfield Gallery, a nonprofit art gallery serving the communities along the Battenkill River and southwestern Vermont, is in the Martha Canfield Memorial Library at 528 East Arlington Road, Arlington. For additional information or directions, contact the library at martha_canfield_lib@hotmail.com or by calling 802-375-6153.