BRATTLEBORO — The last Gallery Walk of 2022 will feature historical fencing demonstrations in addition to holiday family portrait opportunities.
The Brattleboro arts event and street fair in which galleries are open late lasts from 5 to 9 p.m. the first Friday of each month, and the last event of 2022 is this Friday.
Fencing demonstrations will be from 5 to 7 p.m. in Harmony Lot with Reily Mumpton and Ian Bigelow. They will demonstrate 16th-century Italian Rapier and 15th-century German Longsword duels with students from their classes they teach at the Brattleboro recreation center across from the post office.
December is the month of making and gifting. The Harmony "Tunnel" will be decked out with backdrops for family portraits. Also in the spirit, there will be a fire pit and hot cider. The Boys & Girls Club will be hosting a "rockin’ makerspace" for youth and adults alike.
Attendees are also invited to deck out their cars or bikes with festive lights. Entrants will be displayed in Harmony Parking Lot. Winners will be drawn at 7 p.m.
More information on Gallery Walk is available online at brattleboro.com/downtown/gallery-walk.