BRATTLEBORO — Latchis Arts’ Spotlight Film Series honors Opera in August and continues on at 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with a special presentation of a new film about opera by acclaimed Vermont filmmaker Nora Jacobson. Admission is by suggested donation of $10; no one will be turned away.
“Passion in a Pandemic” is a documentary about former opera singer Jennifer Chambers and celebrated Italian conductor Filippo Ciabatti, who embarked on a program to teach opera to students at Hanover (N.H.) High School during the COVID pandemic.
Despite quarantines and heartbreaks, their hard work and singing culminate in a live performance with excerpts from four popular operas. The young singers open up to the camera about their dreams and challenges and share their thoughts about their experience singing opera.
Jacobson, Chambers and Ciabatti will be at both Latchis screenings to lead a discussion and Q&A. The film runs 57 minutes. It premiered early in 2022 was named Best Documentary of the Made Here Film Festival and was an Official Selection of the Maine International Film Festival.
Based in Norwich, Nora Jacobson is an award-winning independent filmmaker, who writes and directs narrative films and documentaries. She is the recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship and numerous other grants and awards.
Latchis Arts’ Spotlight Film series celebrates Opera in August to coincide with the live performances of two of the Ring cycle operas by Richard Wagner at the Latchis on August 22, 23, 26 and 27. Spotlight’s August series concludes on Aug. 26 and 27 with “Excalibur,” the 1981 film of the King Arthur legend, which relies heavily on Wagner’s music for its dramatic soundtrack. For details, visit latchis.com.