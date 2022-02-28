ARLINGTON — One of the region’s leading plein air oil and watercolor artists will present his work at Canfield Gallery.
George Van Hook will show new and selected works at the Canfield Gallery from Saturday to May 4, with an opening reception Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m. All works are for sale, with a portion of the proceeds helping to fund programming at the Martha Canfield Library. The exhibit and reception are open to the public and refreshments will be served.
His art has been shown throughout the region in exhibits such as Artists in the Gardens at the Canfield Gallery in August 2021.
Van Hook, of Cambridge, N.Y., began painting as a youth in the Philadelphia suburbs and Bucks County, Pennsylvania. He was influenced by the “Brandywine Tradition” of the region, the Pennsylvania Impressionists, and illustrators such as Howard Pyle and the Wyeths. Van Hook extended his plein air experience spending summers painting Coastal Maine. Van Hook spent two summers filmmaking in France and England. After college, Van Hook spent a year in Europe, visiting museums and painting landscapes of France, Italy and Holland.
Van Hook has painted the Battenkill River Valley for 28 years. His works are in many prominent fly fishing collections connected with the American Museum of Fly Fishing in Manchester.
Updates are on the gallery's Facebook page at facebook.com/thecanfieldgallery. Van Hook’s work can be seen at georgevanhookfineartist.com.
The Canfield Gallery, in the Martha Canfield Memorial Library at 528 East Arlington Road, is a nonprofit art gallery serving the communities along the Battenkill River and southwestern Vermont. For additional information or directions to the gallery, contact the library at marthacanfieldlibrary.org or by calling 802-375-6153.