BENNINGTON — A show of collage, assemblage and other iterations will be on view at Left Bank Gallery in North Bennington through April 22.
The gallery at 5 Bank St. will host a reception for “LOST and FOUND” from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday. A description of the exhibit reads: “Considering the lifespan of an object, is repurposing and re-contextualizing, finding an afterlife? The concept of this show evolved from pieces that incorporate found ephemera to works that are inspired by juxtapositions or an exchange through time.”
The show features work by Bill Botzow, Bryce Boyer, Berta Burr, Danielle Galietti, Anima Katz, Paul Katz, Henry Klein, Amy Leach, Lodiza LePore, Al Perry, Rhonda Ratray, Barbara Roan, Paul Stitleman, Beriah Wall, Toothless Walter Esq, Lee Williams and Greg Winterhalter.
Light refreshments will be served at the reception. Masks are encouraged.
Gallery hours are Mondays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Additional viewing is by appointments made by contacting Ratray at rhondaratray@gmail.com.