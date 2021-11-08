BRATTLEBORO — Guitar virtuoso Al Di Meola is looking forward to playing at the Latchis Theatre, where he has some special plans in store.
“It’s a show you really shouldn’t miss because I’m doing some pieces for the first time,” he said.
Di Meola will perform at Latchis Theatre in Brattleboro from 7 to 10:30 p.m. Nov. 16. He expects to put a heavy emphasis on newly written music currently being recorded. He expects to release an album by the spring.
Di Meola called the new material “technically challenging.” He compared it to music he recorded in the 1980s such as “Cielo e Terra”
“It’s more like contemporary classical world music,” he said.
His plan also is to play some songs by the Beatles and Argentinian composer Astor Piazzolla. He has recorded tribute albums for both.
“Across the Universe,” his tribute to the Beatles, came out last year. Di Meola said he wanted to combine his style with the band.
“I was just a huge Beatles fan,” he said. “Was then, still am now.”
At the Latchis, Di Meola will be joined on stage by percussionist Richie Morales. The show is part of a short Northeast tour, which started in September.
Jon Potter, executive director of Latchis Arts and Latchis Corporation, said hosting Di Meola at the local theater is “a big deal ... and something we’re proud to present to our community.”
“I’m learning that he has many, many fans in our area, and there’s a great deal of excitement about this show,” Potter said. “He’s an absolute guitar hero, with equally abundant levels of artistry and soulfulness.”
Di Meola “has been recognized internationally over the past four decades as a true virtuoso, a prolific composer, and a bonified guitar hero,” states an event description. He released more than 20 solo albums and collaborated with Chick Corea, Stanley Clarke, Lenny White, John McLaughlin, Paco de Lucia and Jean-Luc Ponty.