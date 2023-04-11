BRATTLEBORO — Lez Zeppelin, the all-female Led Zeppelin tribute band, will rock the Latchis Theatre on April 21 at 8 p.m.
Founded in 2004 by guitarist Steph Paynes, the band has garnered critical acclaim as one of the most exciting live acts around. Lez Zeppelin stays true to the spirit of the original, delivering the legendary rock band’s blistering arrangements and monstrous sound note-for-note.
The Guardian called them “the best tribute band in the world.” Chuck Klosterman of SPIN magazine called them “the most powerful all-fame band in rock history.”
In 2013, Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmie Page saw the band and said, “they played the Led Zeppelin music with an extraordinary sensuality and an energy and passion that highlighted their superb musicianship.” When Joe Perry of Aerosmith heard their studio album, Lez Zeppelin I, an authentic remake of Led Zeppelin’s first album, he said, “I have never heard it done better.”
The thing that sets Lez Zeppelin apart is the seamless and unique way they inject their gender-bending performance into the original material.
The current Lez Zeppelin lineup includes Steph Paynes (guitar), Marlain Angelides (vocals), Leesa Harrington Squyres (drums) and Joan Chew (bass, keys).
The concert is sponsored by Ramunto’s, with media sponsorship by Q106 and The Peak 101.9 and 100.7.
Tickets are $61 (VIP), $36 (orchestra), $27 (balcony) and are available at latchis.com.