BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro’s favorite wanna-be-rapper, stoner-loser, and all-around agent of chaos Lil’ Balzac is back on the big screen — and taking things to next-level comedic and cinematic heights.
“Lil’ Balzac 2” will have its world premiere screening on Friday, Aug., 5, at 7 p.m., at the Latchis Theatre. Shot in Brattleboro and other nearby locations, and written, produced and directed by the local duo of Austin Rice and Angus Reid, the film is a genre-blending comedy caper.
“In this one, Lil’ Balzac unwittingly agrees to be the getaway driver for a crew of hardened criminals. He needs money to take a girl he likes out on a date,” said Rice.
What happens over the 40-minute film is anything but smooth sailing for Lil’ Balzac and everyone else involved. But it should be a totally fun ride for the audience.
With comedy at its heart, “Lil Balzac 2” careens through genres, becoming a crime film, then an action film and dropping in elements from Westerns, Kung-Fu and ‘80s horror film.
“Lil Balzac 2” features all kinds of special effects and techniques — there are gunshots and explosions, car chases, claymation.
Downtown Brattleboro businesses, including Twice Upon a Time, Shin-La and The Void are featured as locations. The filmmakers did some work at New England Center for Circus Arts, too.
“Lil Balzac 2” should be considered R-rated for language, violence, substance use and sexual content. Admission is by $7 suggested donation. The premiere will also feature a Q&A with cast and crew and a short gag reel. For more information, visit latchis.com. For more on the film, visit LilBalzac.com.
The film is by Austin Rice and Angus Reid and stars Alex Passino as Lil’ Balzac, Gershon Eigner as The Boss, Cameron Lloyd as Florida, Cyndi Cain as Lock and Jan van Oene as Scuggs.