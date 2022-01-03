BRATTLEBORO — All are invited to continue discussing books over beverages this year as the Brattleboro Literary Festival holds is first virtual literary cocktail hour of 2022 at 5 p.m. on Jan. 14.
In award-winning artist and author Steven Naifeh's new book, "Van Gogh and the Artists He Loved," readers see Vincent van Gogh’s gradual discovery of the subjects he would make famous, from wheat fields to sunflowers. Van Gogh's paintings are utterly unique — the vivid palettes and boldly interpretive portraits are unmistakable. Yet however revolutionary his style may have been, it was actually built on a strong foundation of paintings by other artists. Drawing on van Gogh’s own thoughtful and often profound comments about the painters he venerated, Naifeh gives a gripping account of the van Gogh’s deep engagement with his work.
Through the vast correspondence from Vincent van Gogh to his beloved brother, Theo, Naifeh is able to reconstruct van Gogh’s artistic world from within, creating a story that is as compelling as it is authoritative. Naifeh is also the co-author of the New York Times bestseller, "Van Gogh: The Life."
Naifeh will be interviewed by Stephen Mack, who holds a doctorate in art history from Rutgers University.
Literary cocktail hours are free and open to the public. Register online at: bit.ly/LitCocktail15