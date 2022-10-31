BRATTLEBORO — On Nov. 11 at 5 p.m., a Literary Cocktail Hour will feature 2022 National Book Award Finalist Tess Gunty with her debut novel, "The Rabbit Hutch."
Set over one sweltering week in July, this is a compelling story of a group of residents in a low-cost housing complex. A woman waging a solo campaign against rodents. An online obituary writer. A young mother with a dark secret. Neighbors, separated only by the thin walls of a low-cost housing complex. Welcome to the Rabbit Hutch in the once bustling midwestern industrial center of Vacca Vale, Ind.
Blandine isn’t like the other residents of her building. She shares her apartment with three teenage boys she neither likes nor understands. All, like her, now aged out of the state foster care system that has repeatedly failed them, are searching for meaning in their lives. Culminating in a bizarre act of violence that finally changes everything, "The Rabbit Hutch" is a beautiful and funny snapshot of contemporary America, a tale of loneliness and longing, entrapment and, ultimately, freedom.
Tess Gunty will be in conversation with Vermont author Robin MacArthur.
Literary cocktail hours are free and open to the public. Register at bit.ly/LitCocktail25.