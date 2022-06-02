BRATTLEBORO — Calling all writers!
The Brattleboro Literary Festival invites all to join at 5 p.m. June 10 for a monthly Literary Cocktail Hour with NaNoWriMo director Grant Faulkner in conversation with Storymatic creator Brian Mooney.
National Novel Writing Month began in 1999 as a daunting but straightforward challenge: to write 50,000 words of a novel in 30 days. Now, each year on Nov. 1, hundreds of thousands of people around the world begin to write, determined to end the month with 50,000 words of a brand new novel. They enter the month as elementary school teachers, mechanics or stay-at-home parents. They leave novelists. In 2021, 427,653 writers participated in NaNoWriMo programs, including 90,561 students and educators in the Young Writers Program.
Grant Faulkner’s newest book, "All the Comfort Sin Can Provide," delves into the beguiling salve that sin can promise — tracing those hidden places most of us are afraid to acknowledge. In this collection of brutally unsentimental short stories, he chronicles dreamers, addicts and lost souls who have trusted too much in wayward love, the perilous balm of substances or the unchecked hungers of others, but who are determined to find salvation in their odd definitions of transcendence. Taking us from hot Arizona highways to cold Iowa hotel rooms, from the freedoms of the backwoods of New Mexico to the damnations of slick New York City law firms, Faulkner creates a shard-sharp mosaic of desire that careens off the page — honest, cutting and wise.
Literary cocktail hours are free and open to the public. Register at the link below: bit.ly/LitCocktail21
Grant Faulkner is the executive director of National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo) and the cofounder of 100 Word Story. He has published two books on writing, "Pep Talks for Writers: 52 Insights and Actions to Boost Your Creative Mojo," and "Brave the Page," a teen writing guide. He’s also published "All the Comfort Sin Can Provide," a collection of short stories, "Fissures," a collection of 100-word stories, and "Nothing Short of 100: Selected Tales from 100 Word Story." His stories have appeared in dozens of literary magazines, including Tin House, The Southwest Review and The Gettysburg Review and he has been anthologized in collections such as Norton’s New Micro: Exceptionally Short Fiction and Best Small Fictions. He’s also the co-host of the podcast "Write-minded." He lives in San Francisco.