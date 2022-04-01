BRATTLEBORO — On April 8 at 5 p.m., a Literary Cocktail Hour will feature Ukrainian poet Dzvinia Orlowsky, Ukrainian-American writer Askold Melnyczuk and Ukrainian translator Ali Kinsella. All three will read their work, and discuss the effects of the war and the power of translation.
Literary Cocktail Hours, hosted by the Brattleboro Literary Festival, are free and open to the public. Register online at bit.ly/LitCocktail19.
Organizers encourage donations to the Ukrainian cause. To support Ukrainian writers, donate to PEN America online at donorbox.org/donate-to-pen-america and mark your donation for Ukrainian Writer Relief.
To support transportation and transition for people being forced to flee the country, the Global Empowerment mission has been on the ground there since day two. More information is online at globalempowermentmission.org.