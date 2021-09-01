BRATTLEBORO — A special Literary Cocktail Hour will feature four women and their memoirs in conversation with a local author and activist over Zoom at 7 p.m. Sept. 10.
The Literary Cocktail Hours are organized by the Brattleboro Literary Festival, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary year.
Visual artist, writer and adoptee Megan Culhane Galbraith was born in a Catholic charity hospital in New York City to a teenaged resident of "The Guild of the Infant Saviour," a home for unwed mothers and the title of her dizzyingly inventive hybrid memoir of one adoptee’s quest for her past. Galbraith pairs narrative with images from her art project, The Dollhouse, weaving a personal and cultural history of adoption as it relates to guilt, shame, grief, identity and memory itself. Galbraith is the associate director of the writing program at Bennington College.
Keema Waterfield’s book "Inside Passage" is the story of her growing up chasing music with her 20-year-old mother on the Alaskan folk festival circuit, two small siblings in tow. Summers they traveled by ferry and car, sharing the family tent with a guitar, cello, and fiddle while Keema yearned for a place to call home — preferably with heat and flushing toilets.
In "Wait for God to Notice," Sari Fordham writes about her childhood in Uganda during and after the dictatorship of Idi Amin. The memoir centers on her Finnish mother who is increasingly conflicted about raising daughters in such dangerous circumstances.
And Gina Troisi’s book, "The Angle of Flickering Light" is a memoir about parental deception and infidelity; it explores what it means for a girl to run recklessly into womanhood, clinging to any version of love, making temporary homes for herself again and again.
These four writers will be in conversation with local author and activist Diana Whitney. The literary cocktail hour is free and open to the public. Register online at bit.ly/LitCocktail13.