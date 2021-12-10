DORSET — "Little Women," as adapted by Marisha Chamberlain from the novel by Louisa May Alcott and directed by Janet Groom, is now being presented by Dorset Players at the Dorset Playhouse.
Performances opened Friday and continue Saturday and Dec. 17 and 18 at 7:30 pm and Dec. 12 and 19 at 2 p.m. at the Dorset Playhouse, 104 Cheney Road. Tickets are available online only at dorsetplayers.org, where ticket buyers can read the ticket purchase policy including vaccination and masking requirements. No children under 5 will be admitted. Those seeking more information can also leave a message at 802-867-5777.
Returning to the stage are Kristen Kimball, Penelope Kimball, Joseph R. Mozer and Dan O'Connell. New cast members Brian Barney, Susan Fingerhut, Mary Jo Greco, Emma Jansch, Kylie Prins, Tom Salmon and Marlee Wymer are welcomed.
Presenting sponsors are Manchester Medical Center and Sheila Childs and show sponsors are McWayne Jewelers, The Italian Market of Manchester and the Vintage Soul Country Store. The play is presented by special arrangement with Playscripts Inc.