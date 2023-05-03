BRATTLEBORO — On Friday, Brattleboro’s long-running and beloved arts and community event returns after its winter hiatus with live music from the Rear Defrosters — a honky-tonk band that specializes in authentic country and early rock 'n' roll, and Neon Rainbow — "queer honky-tonk & gender-free square dance."
Other festivities this month include art galleries open late, a food truck court and WSESU's annual Diversity Day celebration at Harmony Park & Tunnel.
This season, Gallery Walk runs every first Friday, May through December, from 5 to 9 p.m., rain or shine.
Eighteen galleries will boast new exhibit openings, many with the artists present to speak with guests.
A point of considerable pride is that these events are free and are meant to truly have something for everyone. Art, in all its forms, brings people together like no other, and that’s what Gallery Walk is all about.