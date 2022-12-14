WILMINGTON — A live radio play of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" featuring a cast of actors and actresses from the Greenfield, Mass., area is anticipated to be somewhat of an emotional rollercoaster.
"I think we all feel an affection for the story," said John Reese, director and cast member. "I think it's a really dark story, just the events that occur. Ebenezer Scrooge has had just such a trying life. He's so bitter and it's a sad situation."
After talking with fellow cast members, Reese said he thinks he's "really going to push for us to find even greater darkness in it so once you get to the end of the thing, Scrooge gets through all his trials with the different ghosts, then when he changes and he becomes a different man ... you see the striking difference."
"It's a compelling story," Reese said. "It's so sad."
On Friday night, the group will perform the production in its current form in Conway, Mass. Then, they will be at Memorial Hall in Wilmington at 2 p.m. Saturday, or Sunday if snow or ice interferes with their plans.
Several of the actors and actresses were involved in a major production put on at the Academy of Music in Northampton, Mass., six or seven years ago, Reese said.
"We wanted to do the show and I got hold of a script," he said. "We wanted to make some alterations. The only thing we didn't have was money to rent the Academy of Music."
Mike Haley, who plays Ebenezer Scrooge in the play, was working with Broadway and film director Mike Nichols at the time. At a lunch, Haley told Nichols about a fundraising project to put on "A Christmas Carol."
Reese said Nichols donated $20,000 to the effort but died before the show opened in the venue.
"I've been a fan of his and I was just looking forward to having the honor of meeting him and shaking his hand and thanking him, but it didn't work out," Reese said.
Some alterations were made to the production before it was performed a subsequent year in the same spot, Reese said. A group that was part of that show later discussed the potential for a radio play version in a style from the 1930s, then began performing it for audiences.
Currently, the show includes four commercials. Reese said it advertises the Better Butter Bureau, Spam, Clorox toothpaste and turpentine.
One of the actresses, Ann Steinhauser, also is a costumer.
"She has a wealth of costumes in her home," Reese said. "I think she has a storage facility as well. The women's clothes, they look really great. They do their hair up in the style of the '30s. Unfortunately, men's clothes, once the 19th, 20th century came, you either wore a black or brown suit. We have ties. We have hats from the period as well."
Reese described the microphones standing "very tall," having "a very large speaker on top" and fitting the period they seek to emulate. He said John Iverson, technical director who has acted in recent productions at Memorial Hall such as "Cyrano" and "Chicago," gives the illusion of the actors and actresses speaking into the microphones.
Sitting on tall stools with music stands holding the script, the cast will read their lines as was done for radio plays. When an actor speaks, they will stand up, as also was custom.
In Memorial Hall, the group plans to act from the floor. Reese said the stage is "a little far away" and his group wants to be closer to the audience but keep appropriate distance for COVID-19 concerns.
"I thought it would be more intimate," Reese said. "We'll have some Christmas music before and after the show."
Six actors play 41 roles in the play. Iverson, who developed sound effects using techniques from the 1930s, will be in full view of the audience.
For 27 years, Reese ran the theater program at Deerfield Academy. He called the experience "great fun."
"We did a lot of great plays," he said. "We had a lot of fun there."
Attendees are asked to donate money or canned perishables. All proceeds of the Wilmington show will benefit the Deerfield Valley Food Pantry, which serves Wilmington, Whitingham, Jacksonville, Dover, Readsboro, Marlboro, Halifax and Searsburg.
Reese said his group sees the donations as "a contribution to people who are less fortunate."
The show is appropriate for all ages and runs about an hour and half long. Joining Reese, Haley, Steinhauser in the cast are Thom Griffin, Joan Haley and Brooke Steinhauser.