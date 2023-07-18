NORTH BENNINGTON — When Living Room Theatre co-founder and artistic director Randolyn Zinn thinks through the reworking of a classic play, she first considers how its message can translate to the present day.
As such, on June 26, her reimagination of Euripides’ “The Trojan Women” will see its world premiere as “Her Name Means Memory,” which Zinn wrote and will be directing. The play will be performed in the familiar environs of the defunct Park-McCullough estate swimming pool, which Living Room Theatre has been using as a primary stage since its 10th anniversary season.
The original play is considered one of the greatest anti-war plays ever written. It centers on Hecuba, the fallen queen of Troy, and her grief at the loss of her city and her family at the conclusion of the Trojan War.
Her daughter, Cassandra, mourns the loss of her service as maiden priestess in the temple of Apollo. She sees the future of Odysseus’ long journey following the defeat of Troy and promises revenge in her hated marriage to Agamemnon.
Andromache, Hecuba’s daughter-in-law, also mourns the death of her son.
Finally, the beautiful Helen of Troy begs her wronged husband, Menelaus, to spare her life. Ever present throughout, the Greek chorus mirrors the sorrow of the loss of Troy.
Zinn said that her play takes Euripides’ basic plot but is extensively reshaped and written to reflect her own deep concern for modern times.
“I was compelled to re-imagine Euripides’ anti-war play ‘The Trojan Women’ with the Russian atrocities in Ukraine, the recent femicides in Iran, the sexual enslavement of Yezidi women, and the ongoing disappearance of Mexican women, among too many other examples of such brutality in our present moment,” Zinn said. “I felt I needed to do something as a citizen artist.”
Zinn had choreographed several Greek tragedies early in her career at Juilliard and Williamstown Theatre Festival, and always wanted to re-shape “The Trojan Women.”
“Euripides wrote the play in 415 B.C., and it is astonishing how the world has not changed all that much since then,” Zinn said. “Men still control women and use them as weapons of war. I’ve kept the major events intact as well as all the characters led by Queen Hecuba of Troy. I found equivalencies for what audiences in 415 B.C. would have understood that we wouldn’t, without sacrificing the ancient, mythological power of the original.”
Zinn further explained that she refreshed the story and balanced the classical tone with “a poetic contemporary language that is accessible to today’s audience.”
Living Room Theatre co-founder Allen McCullough, who plays Menelaus, nodded in agreement and took to heart the contrasting dynamics with the overwhelmingly female cast he and the only other male character offer to the story.
“Menelaus represents how men can be overbearing and entitled, yet can be swayed and changed by women even as they try not to be,” McCullough said. “The other male character, the herald, Talthybius, is in a tough spot, caught between the powers-that-be and the pull of his own empathy.”
Zinn interjected with acknowledging the social limitations of ancient times, and how this play helps bring the story to the present day.
“Euripides wrote a play of lamentation because lamentation was what women in that ancient time were allowed to do,” Zinn said. “In our play, Hecuba not only laments her predicament as a hostage waiting to be taken to Greece. As a slave, she is actively fighting the changes that threaten her family, her city, and her country.”
Company member Janis Young said she relishes acting with Living Room Theatre, and described the intricacies of the chorus’ integration as a good match for Zinn’s main career talent after a lifetime performing and teaching theater arts.
“Traditionally, the chorus is the intermediary between the audience and the characters in the play,” Young said. “The chorus watches, as the audience does, and comments on the action, but are helpless to change the action. Their song and dance elevate the story and condense the argument in the narrative to frame it for the audience. In Randolyn’s play, there is music and movement for the chorus that heightens moments much as it did in ancient Greece.”
The cast includes Anne Bates as Hecuba, Janis Young as Xenia, counselor to Hecuba, Valeri Mudek as Cassandra, Monique Vukovic as Andromache, Oliver Wadsworth as Talthybius, Allen McCullough as Menelaus, Valeri Mudek as Helen of Troy, Susannah MacLeod as Lenci, Elizah Hill as Galyna, and Xingrong Chen as Corra.
Unlike traditional Greek tragedies, Zinn’s play gives each woman in the chorus a name and a discrete backstory.
Costumes will be by New York City and Hollywood veteran Cynthia Flynt, and Bennington College technical director and faculty of drama Seancolin Hankins will produce the scenic paintings.
Zinn, speaking for everyone involved, hit at the heart of Living Room Theatre’s 12th season, and the work involved in evolving a new play.
“It’s exciting to see the script come alive from the page to the stage,” she said. “The talents of the actors, the use of music and movement, and a deep dive into the relationships and motives of characters bring the story alive. I think of this first production as the final edit of the script.”
“Her Name Means Memory,” written and directed by Randolyn Zinn (adapted from Euripides), will run at Living Room Theatre on the grounds of the Park-McCullough Historic Governor’s Mansion from July 26 to Aug. 6 with Wednesday through Saturday and Tuesday through Friday shows at 7 p.m., and Sunday shows at 5 p.m. For tickets: suggested price of $40, paid for at the box office with cash, check or credit. To reserve: call 802-442-5322 or visit lrtvt.org. Park in the mansion lot and you will be directed to your seats. Outdoor seating is around the swimming pool.