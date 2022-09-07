BRATTLEBORO — A debut novel by a local author coming out next week is earning praise from top review outlets and is deemed one of the most anticipated books of the year by Tor and Library Journal.
"Thistlefoot" by GennaRose Nethercott will be released Tuesday by Knopf Anchor, an imprint of Penguin Random House. That night at 7 p.m., an official launch party will be held at the Hooker-Dunham Theater.
Nethercott's first book, "The Lumberjack's Dove," came out in 2018. The book-length poem was selected by poet Louise Glück as a winner of the National Poetry Series.
That project took Nethercott on an eight-month tour of the U.S. She recounted being in a new city every two days, conducting nearly 100 readings around the country. She said she transformed her car into a little camper and traveled with a puppet, which also performed in the readings.
While on the tour, Nethercott started an outline for the new book with a story based on a blend of Russian folklore and Jewish history. She said she was always fond of the myth of Baba Yaga, a crone figure who lives in the woods in a house that stands on chicken legs.
"She'll either help you out or eat your babies depending on her mood, which is fun," she said. "I knew I wanted to work with that character at some point."
Nethercott began wondering what would happen if Baba Yaga's house was in contemporary Ukraine. Then she came up with a plot involving two siblings who inherit the home.
Her own family history is used as the historical foundation of the story. She said her great-great-grandparents on her mother's side left Ukraine for America because of the pogroms being perpetuated against Jewish people there. She used flashbacks and the Baba Yaga folklore to tell the story of historical oppression in Russia and Ukraine.
The first approximately 30 pages came to her on tour, then the next parts poured out while she was living in New Orleans. Some sections of the story take place in New Orleans.
"A lot of my own life leaked into the book," Nethercott said.
While in lockdown down south, she said, she "chipped away" at the novel. She returned to Brattleboro, where she was born and raised, in May 2020 and finished writing it here. She said it sold in August 2020 when it was halfway completed as a two-book deal. A collection of short stories she had written on tour is also part of that arrangement.
The first draft of "Thistlefoot" was ready right around New Year's Eve in 2020. Then Nethercott got to editing it and now, she is on to promotion.
"I had never written a novel before so it was a really fascinating learning experience," she said.
The pogrom in her novel takes place in 1919. She described being both upset and fascinated by how after the story was finished, history is now repeating itself given how the Russian government is perpetuating atrocities against the Ukrainian people. She said she did not want the novel to be as relevant as it is, but believes it is important to highlight the harm to those who experience an event and the generations that follow.
Nethercott said she is "really excited" about the book launch event, where she will be able to celebrate with her community. She partnered with Maria Pugnetti, who created the Crankie scrolls, and Shoshana Bass, who directed and built puppets, for a puppetry show based on the novel. Gilbert Ruff constructed the Crankie theater. A Crankie is a moving panorama.
Nethercott, who wrote and will perform the show, called it "dark and macabre but also fun and whimsical, which is kind of my niche."
"So is the book," she said, explaining how it deals with heavy and meaningful issues but also is a "fantasy adventure romp."
At the Hooker-Dunham, Nethercott will read from the book and hold a question-and-answer session. She also will bring up her collaborators.
Attendees can buy copies of the book, get them signed and chat with Nethercott before she hits the road for a four-month tour. This time, she will be flying a lot instead of driving.
"It's going to be wild," she said. "That's with this shadow show in tow."
She said she is "probably most pumped" about speaking on a panel and holding a book signing at New York Comic Con next month. She will be back in town to participate in the Brattleboro Literary Fest on Oct. 14. Other dates can be found at gennarosenethercott.com and on her social media pages.
Nethercott recommends buying the book from a local independent bookseller. Currently, she is running a preorder campaign with Book Moon Books in Easthampton, Mass.
If a book is ordered through bookmoonbooks.com before the release date, the buyer can write in the order comments that they would like it signed and for whom.
So far, the reception has been enormously positive. Nethercott "brings strong gifts to bear on this retelling of Slavic folktales," Barbara Hoffert wrote in Library Journal, which named "Thistlefoot" as one of the top fall debut novels, calling it "at once a modern folktale, a road trip–like saga, and a chiller featuring ghosts, golems, and flesh-eating witches.”
A review in Kirkus Reviews described the novel as "gorgeously written" and containing "delights on every page."
"The author displays a capacious imagination, providing an entertaining, colorful read while grappling with subjects of utmost importance to today’s turbulent world," the review states. "This book blooms from a fairy tale to a panoptic story that defies space and time, brimming with creativity, wisdom, and love.”
Publishers Weekly says "Thistlefoot" is "a heartbreaking reinterpretation of the myth of Baba Yaga."
"Fans of thorny, contemporary retellings of folklore will appreciate Nethercott’s take on the theme of inherited trauma," the review states.