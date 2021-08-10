WEST TOWNSHEND — A local children's book author who has spun more than 30 socially conscious tales will be at the Townshend Farmers Market Friday, Sept. 10 and Oct. 8.
Sarah Woodard, of Newfane, whose most recent books include "Billy's Big Day," about a rescued cow getting his ear tag removed, and "Little Bear's Scary Day," which calls into question the ethics of bear hounding, will be selling and signing some of her books at the farmers markets.
Her books are available at local stores including Everyone’s Books, The Vermont Shop and the Brattleboro Food Co-op in Brattleboro and the Newfane Store in Newfane, according to the author.
More information about Woodard's books can be found on Facebook, @sarahwoodardauthoress, and more information on the farmers market, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the junction of Route 30 and Windham Hill Road in West Townshend, can also be found on Facebook, @townshendfarmersmarket.