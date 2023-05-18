BRATTLEBORO — There will be a Mocktail Happy Hour Dance Party featuring a local duo at The Good Spot Friday night.
Good Body Products and The Good Spot invite all to enjoy CBD infused beverages, herbal elixirs, coffee, and more with the soundscapes of Brattleboro's own Deep Seize from 5 to 7 p.m. In the newly renovated VT Market Place off Route 91 Exit 1, The Good Spot is run by a crew of dedicated plant-lovers, wellness-seekers and love-bringers.
Deep Seize is an electronic world fusion duo formed in 2014 by producer Wyatt Andrews and handpan composer Jed Blume. More information is at deepseize.com.