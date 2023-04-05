BRATTLEBORO — Club d’Elf, a band that has been helping audiences lose track of time for 25 years with its synthesis of Moroccan traditional music and electronic, dubbed-out funk, will bring its anniversary tour to The Stone Church.
Deep Seize, an electronic/world fusion duo from the Brattleboro area, will open the show April 14. The show is at 8 p.m.; doors are at 7:30 p.m.
Club d’Elf circles bassist and composer Mike Rivard and drummer Dean Johnston, and each performance features a different lineup, according to a Facebook event for the show.
Each lineup draws “from a constellation of some of the most creative improvisers from the jazz, DJ, rock & world music scenes of Boston, NYC and beyond,” according to the event description. Deep Seize, formed in 2014, is producer Wyatt Andrews and handpan composer Jed Blume.
For more information and tickets, visit stonechurchvt.com.