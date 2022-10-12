BRATTLEBORO — Local literary lights will read at the festival for the Spotlight Reading, taking place at the Latchis Theatre from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Readers are Terry Hauptman, Toni Ortner, Naima K. Wade and Susan Mills. All have published a book within the past year. Readings will last about 10 minutes, with time at the end for questions, and to sign books.
On Saturday, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., there will be an open reading held in the accessible Community Room at Epsilon Spires. Refreshments will be served. Sign-up is at the Write Action table in Brooks House during the day Saturday, and at the event. Reading is in order of sign-up. For more information and to sign up, email info@writeaction.org.