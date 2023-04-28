BRATTLEBORO — The Local Music Showcase has found a new home, at Bar 580, in the recently renovated Vermont Marketplace at 580 Canal St., just off I-91, Exit 1, in Brattleboro. It happens weekly, on Thursday nights, from 6 to 8 p.m.
The Local Music Showcase alternates between two different formats: On the first and third Thursdays of the month, one local act has the floor for the entire evening. On the second and fourth Thursdays of the month, three different acts perform, in a "showcase," with each act each playing a 45 minute mini-set. All artists booked are from Brattleboro and its surrounding towns.
It is the mission of the Local Music Showcase to be a powerful force in creating and maintaining a thriving live music scene in Brattleboro and the region, including Southern Vermont, northern Massachusetts and eastern New Hampshire, and to highlight and promote the incredible wealth of talented songwriters and performers who live and work here.
Bar 580 is committed to promoting the local music scene, as well, featuring live music events at least three nights a week. It is an upscale sports bar, offering reasonably priced, high-quality, American fare, a full bar and a large selection of craft beers on tap. It also features pool tables, a juke box, and big-screen TVs that wrap around the bar. With all of this and an extensive, outdoor seating area, it's going to be a fun environment for folks of all ages as we roll into Vermont's beautiful summer months.
Visit LMSBratt.com, or "Like" and follow Bar 580 on Facebook and Instagram, for updates, schedules and more information.