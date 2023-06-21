SPRINGFIELD — A singer-songwriter from Rockingham will perform at Black River Coffee Bar on Saturday.
Dylan Patrick Ward, originally from Bellows Falls, will perform from 6 to 7 p.m. The show will be a nice, intimate, acoustic, low-key event, the musician said. There is no cover charge.
A provided description of the artist reads: “Known for songs that are by turns heartbreaking and laugh-out-loud funny, Dylan Patrick Ward is a Vermont-based singer-songwriter whose sharp lyrics and sweet melodies present the world in all it’s absurd and tragic glory.”
More information is at dylanpatrickward.com.