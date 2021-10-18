NEWFANE — Local novelist and short story writer Vincent Panella will read at the Moore Free Library in Newfane at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Panella’s stories have appeared in several small magazines, and his four published books are a memoir called "The Other Side," subtitled "Growing up Italian in America;" a novel about Julius Caesar called "Cutter’s Island;" a story collection, "Lost Hearts;" and most recently, a novel called "Sicilian Dreams."
Panella will read from published and unpublished work. Learn more about Panella and his work at vincentpanellacom.