BRATTLEBORO — A local photographer seeks portraits of subjects for the Brattleboro Faces Project.
This Saturday and Sunday, from noon to 8 p.m. at 61 Main St., Ezra Distler is hosting a pop-up event where he will be shooting portraits, and all are invited to shop wares by area artisans and enjoy live music. Distler's work will be in the window, and he is hanging hundreds of portraits from the first phase of his project.
The Faces Project, Distler said, began in 2018, and "is a love letter to our community, seeking to celebrate and document our friends and neighbors."
Live music will be from 5 to 8 p.m. each night. Fissure Cat and Derek Sensale will perform Saturday, and Hunter Hues and Kivimäe will perform Sunday.
Vendors include Honey Paw Vintage, Remi Brooks, Solar Arts Studio, James Primrose, Joanna Terry, Maddie Pixley, and more.