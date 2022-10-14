BRATTLEBORO — Local writer Arlene Distler will read from her new collection of poetry, "This Earth, This Body," at the Brattleboro Literary Festival on Sunday.
Her first full-length book of poems, "This Earth, This Body," follows a chapbook, "Voices Like Wind Chimes," that was published in 2014.
This will be her first reading from "This Earth, This Body," just published by Kelsay Books. Poems reflect on her life, her loves and her losses — from the glamour of Miami Beach to her homesteading years in a remote corner of Vermont.
Distler will be reading with fellow Southern Vermont poet, Shanta Lee, at 11:30 a.m. at Epsilon Spires. "This Earth, This Body" is available at Everyone's Books and Antidote Books, according to the author.